PSG closely monitoring Barcelona forward despite previously rejecting chance to sign him - Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly being closely monitored by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), despite the club rejecting the chance to sign him last summer, as per Football Espana.

The Ligue 1 side had earlier turned down the opportunity to bring Dembele to Paris, but have not forgotten about the player and are said to be keeping a close eye on him.

The transfer speculation surrounding Dembele began in June last year, when he initially rejected Barcelona's offer of a contract extension. He then left the Catalan club before rejoining as a free agent and eventually signing a two-year contract with Barcelona.

During this period, PSG reportedly reached out to Dembele's agent to negotiate a potential deal, with the French international being linked with a move back to his homeland.

Despite an offer, no move materialized, with PSG's Sporting Director Luis Campos claiming that the deal was not right for the club. Dembele returned to the Blaugrana due to Xavi's desire to secure a new deal for him, and he has since impressed this season with eight goals and seven assists in 28 matches. His performances have helped Barca maintain the top spot in the La Liga table.

PSG's renewed interest in Dembele comes as no surprise, given his talent and ability to play in multiple attacking positions. The 25-year-old is seen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is constantly being linked with a move out amid active interest from big European clubs, including Real Madrid.

Dembele's pace and technical ability make him an attractive prospect for PSG. His ability to play on either wing or as a central striker would provide the club with tactical flexibility. However, any potential move for Dembele would require a significant financial outlay, with Barcelona likely to demand a sizeable transfer fee for a player with two years remaining on his contract.

While the Paris-based club previously rejected the chance to sign Dembele, the French club is said to be closely following the player's performances. Whether a move materializes remains to be seen, but Dembele's future will continue to be discussed as his contract at Barca winds down.

According to Mundo Deportivo, even if Lionel Messi drastically reduces his salary to sign for Barcelona, La Liga could still cause problems with his registration.

This is because they will compare his current high salary at the French club to his reduced salary at Barcelona. Messi left Barca in the summer of 2021 to join PSG on a lucrative deal, but could potentially return to his former club at a reduced rate due to the club's financial situation.

However, La Liga regulations may complicate any potential move, despite Messi's willingness to take a pay cut to rejoin the Catalan side.

