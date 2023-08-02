PSG closing in on €80m deal to sign player previously linked with a move to Manchester United - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to sealing a deal for long-term Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Parisians are closing in on an €80 million deal including add-ons for the Benfica striker. The transfer could be finalized as early as this week.

Ramos has already agreed on personal terms on a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions. The 22-year-old looks set to join Luis Enrique's side and this will put an end to Manchester United's pursuit of him.

The Portugal international has been one of Europe's most admired center-forwards after a stellar showing for Benfica last season. He bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 games across competitions.

However, it was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Ramos truly stole the show as he scored a memorable hat-trick on his first start. His three goals were part of a 6-1 quarterfinal destruction of Switzerland and put him on the map to superstardom.

Ramos' anticipated move to PSG now raises more doubts about Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. The French striker has refused to extend his contract with the Parisians and he has thus been transfer listed.

The proposed transfer also brings an end to Manchester United's chase for the Portuguese frontman. Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (via Sports Mole) reported just last month that Benfica president Costa Rui was expecting the Red Devils to come in for the striker. He was reportedly anticipating that the Premier League giants would trigger his release clause but that has not occurred.

Manchester United beat PSG to Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund wanted Manchester United over PSG.

Erik ten Hag's side have instead lured Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford from Atalanta in an €85 million deal. Intriguingly, PSG were in the race for the Danish frontman and submitted a £43 million €50 million bid for the 20-year-old.

However, talkSPORT reports that Hojlund had his heart set on a move to Manchester United. He preferred a switch to the Red Devils over the Ligue 1 champions.

This may explain why the Parisians have now switched their focus to Ramos after missing out on Hojlund. The Portuguese striker boasts a better goalscoring resume than the Dane.

Hojlund managed 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions last season. Yet, Manchester Evening News claim that United view the young forward as a diamond in the rough and a talent that Ten Hag can transform.