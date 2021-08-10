PSG confident of retaining Real Madrid target despite moving for Lionel Messi - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are confident of keeping Kylian Mbappe in Paris for the foreseeable future, according to the latest reports. The French forward has been subjected to immense transfer speculation over the summer due to the nature of his current contract at PSG.

Mbappe signed for PSG back in 2017 from AS Monaco, initially on a loan deal. It was made permanent a year later for a staggering fee of €180 million. The French forward shone for the Parisians and has developed into one of the best forwards in the game.

However, his contract with PSG is set to end in the summer of 2022. With Mbappe entering the final 12 months of his current deal, other clubs have begun to circle around the French forward.

It is being reported that Real Madrid are the current frontrunners. PSG have tried in the past to negotiate an extension with Mbappe. However, the talks have not borne fruit, fueling rumors further that Mbappe could well leave Paris next year.

Why Real Madrid need Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are in need of a new Galactico at the Bernabeu. Their latest star signing Eden Hazard has failed spectacularly. As a result, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is now keen to lap up Mbappe's signature by the end of next summer.

🚨🌕| There is optimism at Real Madrid that a deal for PSG’s Kylian Mbappé can be concluded before August 31st. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 9, 2021

Madrid are not in a strong financial position at the moment and hence are having to wait until next summer to sign their top target.

PSG confident that signing Messi can sway Mbappe to stay

PSG, for their bit, are determined to hold on to Mbappe. They are currently locked up to try and secure the signing of football legend Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Many outlets have reported that Messi should be unveiled in Paris by the end of this week. PSG are increasingly confident of signing Messi.

Sometimes all you need is a hug pic.twitter.com/0avPXCbud6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 9, 2021

Reports have also stated that the Parisians are convinced that signing Messi will also help them keep Mbappe at the club. PSG are keen to keep their French forward from the clutches of Real Madrid, amongst others.

They feel that bringing Messi to the club will complete the perfect frontline - Mbappe, Messi and Neymar. PSG management is confident that Mbappe will be keen to play alongside these generational stars and will not want to leave the club next summer.

