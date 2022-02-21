PSG consider Robert Lewandowski as replacement for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG have identified Robert Lewandowski as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's contract with the French giants expires in June and he's likely to join Real Madrid this summer.

Les Parisiens are already starting to look for replacements, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland one of the primary candidates to replace Mbappe. But recently, French news outlet le10sport.com have reported (via L'Equipe) that Lewandowski's name has emerged among the considerations.

GOAL @goal Bayern Munich are planning to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer if he rejects a new contract, according to Sport Bild Bayern Munich are planning to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer if he rejects a new contract, according to Sport Bild 👀 https://t.co/5TFonS1JKX

The Polish international's contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 2023 and he continues to deliver for them despite his age.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, more than anyone in Europe's top five leagues, including 28 in the top-flight, also the highest.

Given his blistering form, he seems capable of playing at the top level for a few more years, and PSG are willing to invest by getting him onboard.

PSG's pursuit could be hampered by Lewandowski's renewal

The Pole hasn't signed a new contract yet although Bayern are mulling over offering him a new deal. Should both parties come to an agreement, it will dash PSG's hopes of signing the striker.

Recently, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said the club want to keep Lewandowski and see him retire at the Allianz Arena. However, former World Cup-winning German captain Lothar Matthaus, who is a club ambassador, hinted that some of their senior stars, including Lewandowski, could leave this summer.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski's next goal will see him hit the 40-goal mark for the seventh season in a row Robert Lewandowski's next goal will see him hit the 40-goal mark for the seventh season in a row 👑 https://t.co/Az9rWfDzNl

Speaking to Sport BILD, he said:

“Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer? I would extend with them. But in this case, Bayern can't spend more millions of euros, that's obvious. You have to be very careful with every euro (that you spend)."

Lewandowski joined the Bavarians on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and has since gone hell for leather. In 361 games across all competitions, the Polish striker has scored 333 goals, lifting 18 titles and breaking numerous records along the way.

His blistering goal-scoring form was also the chief driving factor behind their historic second treble in 2020, a season in which Lewandowski scored 55 goals across all competitions.

He was recently conferred with FIFA's The Best player award for his performance last season. The Ballon d'Or continues to elude him, however. He was cruelly denied the prestigious individual award following his treble heroics, and then lost to Lionel Messi last year.

