PSG dealt last minute injury scare ahead of UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were handed an injury scare ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8). Parisian captain Marquinhos seemed to have picked up a knock in the warmup ahead of the Champions League last 16 crunch clash.

According to Get French Football News, the Brazilian pulled up with an issue and headed to the dressing room, per Get French Football News. However, Marquinhos returned to the pitch, allaying fears that he was set to miss the vital encounter with Bayern.

He was named as a starter by Christophe Galtier and will captain the side despite his injury scare. Nordi Mukiele joined the members of the starting 11 for their warmup while Marquinhos dealt with his issue. The French defender will start on the substitutes' bench.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Bayern Munich XI: Sommer, Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Müller, Coman, Choupo-Moting.



PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Danilo, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mbappé, Messi. Bayern Munich XI: Sommer, Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Müller, Coman, Choupo-Moting.PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Danilo, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mbappé, Messi. 🔴 Bayern Munich XI: Sommer, Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Müller, Coman, Choupo-Moting. 🔵 PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes, Danilo, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mbappé, Messi.

PSG have headed to the Allianz Arena to face an in-form Bayern side. They need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg. Former Parisian attacker Kingsley Coman grabbed the only goal of the game in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. It will be up to Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, and Sergio Ramos to keep the likes of Coman, Eric Choupo-Moting, and Jamal Musiala at bay.

Marquinhos could have followed his compatriot Neymar onto PSG's injury list. The Brazilian attacker has been ruled out for the rest of the season as he is set to undergo surgery on his ankle.

Galtier claims that Neymar's injury may be a silver lining for PSG

Neymar will miss the rest of the campaign.

Neymar's injury is a massive blow for PSG as he has been in scintillating form this season. The Brazilian has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Galtier is trying to take the positives out of the setback. He suggested that his side are more balanced without Neymar. He acknowledged the debate over how much of an impact the Brazilian's absence will have on his team. He said (via GOAL):

"I see there has been a debate around this. It's a loss, clearly. Is the team more balanced? Yes."

However, the French coach admitted that there are more chances for his team to score with the attacker in the side:

"Is it better like this? I will say that having him is better to score goals."

PSG Report @PSG_Report Samir Nasri: “Neymar's injury? For me, it’s a loss. We forget too quickly what he did at the start of the season. Let’s stop talking about his lifestyle. He did not twist his ankle because he played poker or ate at Mcdonald’s, huh.” Samir Nasri: “Neymar's injury? For me, it’s a loss. We forget too quickly what he did at the start of the season. Let’s stop talking about his lifestyle. He did not twist his ankle because he played poker or ate at Mcdonald’s, huh.” 🇫🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/5rMlBqXq1h

Galtier has used a five-man midfield with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in attack against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. He will hope that his side can quickly get a vital goal to equalize matters on aggregate.

Poll : 0 votes