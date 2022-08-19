PSG demand Mbappe and Neymar to ‘at least play nice in public’ to avoid media scrutiny amid feud between star duo: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are demanding that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar keep their feud out of the public eye for the benefit of the team, as per Goal.

Tensions between the pair have risen following a dispute over a penalty in PSG's recent 5-2 thrashing of Montpellier on August 13.

Neymar scored a double in the match, including a 43rd minute spot-kick, but the Brazilian had argued with Mbappe over who should take it.

The French striker had missed a penalty earlier in the half and Neymar dismissed his notion of taking another.

Off the back of this, reports have claimed that a power struggle between the pair has ensued at the Parc des Princes, also involving Lionel Messi.

However, PSG have moved promptly to shut down the feud between the duo by demanding that the duo essentially at least 'play nice in public'.

The demands were made in front of the entire Parisian squad, with team cohesion being stressed by the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has wanted it made clear that he is the main man at PSG, having signed a three-year contract in May.

The Frenchman had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid with his contract expiring.

However, he accepted a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, which makes him the highest paid player at the club.

Alongside this, the former AS Monaco striker's contract gives the player power in decision making at the club.

Out of the Frenchman and Neymar, it is the latter who has excelled so far this season with five goals and three assists in just three appearances.

Mbappe has managed just one appearance so far, scoring one goal following a minor injury.

The two Parisian superstars' rivalry is becoming a huge talking point around the Parc des Princes.

With Christophe Galtier being installed as the club's new manager, they won't want any distractions heading into the new season.

Galtier's side have started the campaign off in impressive fashion with two wins in their first two league games.

The Parisians have scored ten goals in those fixtures, with Messi and Neymar flourishing.

Mbappe's irritation during the 5-2 victory over Montpellier was clear to see as he seemingly walked away from the ongoing action at one point.

Galtier will be keen for the French star to nip it in the bud as he eyes a successful season in charge at the Parc des Princes.

