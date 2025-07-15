PSG draw up ambitious transfer plan involving 7 new signings after Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly have an ambitious transfer plan following their FIFA Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, July 13. As per a report from L'Equipe, the Ligue1 side are looking to sign two new central defenders (via GOAL).

Ad

One of those being mentioned for this role is Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi, who is seemingly set to join the Parisians for a fee of €60 million. On top of the two centre-backs, they are looking to move for full-backs to serve as backup to Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes on either side of the pitch.

PSG also want to add another deep-lying midfield player in the summer. The club were said to be looking at Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, but the German is reportedly no longer being considered after he signed a new deal with his employers.

Ad

Trending

While most of these signings are defensive in nature, PSG are also seeking the services of attacking players. With a lack of reliance on Goncalo Ramos to lead the line, Victor Osimhen's name is being spoken about at the Parc des Princes.

The second attacking addition that the French outfit are targeting is AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who is capable of playing out wide and through the middle. Some fans may not be too considered about the signings in the market following the remarkable season that Luis Enrique's men have enjoyed.

Ad

They made it to the finals of the Club World Cup and claimed the UEFA Champions League and Ligue1 trophies.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi backs Luis Enrique following scuffle in Club World Cup final

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Tensions were high following PSG's FIFA Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea. Gianluigi Donnarumma was seemingly involved in an argument with Blues attacker Joao Pedro after the final whistle.

Ad

It was at this point that Luis Enrique stepped in to back this player, even shoving the Brazilian attacker in the process. Reacting to the incident, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said (via GOAL):

"Our coach is the most disciplined and respected coach in the world. He went to separate the players who were fighting, and he got caught up in it. Coaches deserve respect too."

The game ended 3-0 in favor of the Premier League side, with Cole Palmer netting twice and Pedro scoring the remaining goal. PSG now have a UEFA Super Cup final coming up against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More