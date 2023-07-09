PSG edge closer to offloading forgotten attacker for €10 million: Reports

Turkish giants Galatasaray are in advanced negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outcast Mauro Icardi permanently for €10 million, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Icardi initially joined the Parisians from Inter Milan on loan in 2019 and made the move permanent for €50 million the following summer. He bagged 33 goals and 10 assists from 62 appearances across competitions in his first two seasons in France.

However, the Argentina international soon fell out of favor at PSG, who brought together Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form their attack. The center-forward was notably restricted to just 10 Ligue 1 starts in the 2021-22 season as a result.

In search of regular playing time, Icardi joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season. He found great joy in Turkey, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists in 26 appearances across competitions for the club. The striker was pivotal to the Istanbul outfit's league triumph.

Having been impressed by Icardi, Galatasaray are keen to bring him back on a permanent deal. According to the aforementioned source, the Turkish Super Lig club are edging closer to buying the Argentinian for a modest fee of €10 million.

It's worth noting that Icardi's contract with PSG is due to run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. Hence, the French giants have come to terms with the fact that they would have to make a massive loss on the €50 million fee they paid Inter for the center-forward.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Taawoun have notably been credited with an interest in Icardi. However, Galatasaray are on the verge of finalizing the former Inter star's transfer, with the player also favoring a return to Istanbul.

Mauro Icardi not the only PSG player wanted by Galatasaray

Having won the Super Lig, Galatasaray are preparing to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. They are thus hard at work on bolstering their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The Istanbul-based club have already signed Kaan Ayhan and are keen to make Mauro Icardi their next addition.

Meanwhile, it appears that Icardi is not the only forgotten PSG star wanted by Galatasaray. The Super Lig giants are working on a deal to sign Leandro Paredes, according to DAZN Italia. They are said to have already lined up a €3.8 million deal for the Argentinian midfielder.

Furthermore, Okan Buruk's side are plotting a move for PSG outcast Juan Bernat, as per French outlet Foot Mercato. The Parisians have reportedly offered the left-back's services to Galatasaray. It remains to be seen if they pursue a deal for the Spaniard.

