PSG end Lionel Messi pursuit - Reports

PSG have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Lionel Messi. The Argentina star is currently a free agent, but is seemingly ready to return to Barcelona on a new deal.

According to MARCA, PSG have conceded defeat in their attempts to sign Lionel Messi, as it seems inevitable that he will re-sign with Barcelona imminently.

The Argentine superstar looked destined to be leaving Barcelona at the start of the 2020-21 season after falling out with the club's top level management. However, it now seems like Lionel Messi is ready to commit his future to the Blaugrana.

This will be in large part due to the appointment of Joan Laporta as the club's president. The Spaniard has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and has made re-signing with the Argentine the club's biggest priority.

Laporta also sanctioned the signing of Sergio Aguero. The former Manchester City man shares a close relationship with Lionel Messi off the pitch. The signing of the striker might have been key in convincing Messi to stay with the club.

PSG were reportedly frontrunners for Lionel Messi's signature earlier this year, with former Barcelona star Neymar publicly admitting that he would like to reunite with the Argentine in Paris. PSG's public courting of Messi did not go down well with Barcelona at the time. But now it seems like this saga can be put to rest.

Laporta confident of new Lionel Messi deal

Lionel Messi lifts his first international trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi will be returning to Barcelona after a well deserved break, having won the Copa America with Argentina earlier this week. Joan Laporta is confident that the Argentine will re-sign with Barcelona soon. Speaking to MARCA after Argentina's triumph, he said:

"Messi’s contract renewal is progressing adequately. We are very happy for him. All the Catalans, Barça, Catalonia and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa América. It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and it made all of us cry with joy."

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed, together with his teammates, that Argentina is once again in the elite, and also for Agüero . I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barça who is recognized, admired and loved for having this bond by Leo."

