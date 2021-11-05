PSG enter race to sign Real Madrid superstar who would be ‘open’ to leaving the Bernabeu: Reports

PSG have entered the race to sign Germany international Toni Kroos from Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for around €25m in the summer of 2014. The 31-year-old has been a key player for Los Blancos over the last seven years, helping the side to several trophies, including two La Liga and three Champions League titles.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Kroos has made 327 appearances for Real Madrid. The Germany international has also scored 22 goals and provided 80 assists for the La Liga giants.

Toni Kroos @ToniKroos Not our best game but important 3 points Not our best game but important 3 points https://t.co/Yk1mzzHyX4

Kroos still has more than one-and-a-half years remaining on his deal with Real Madrid. However, there are suggestions that he might not see out his contract with the club. According to reports, PSG are interested in signing him next summer.

PSG are claimed to be keen to bolster their options in midfield at the end of the season and it appears Kroos is a player that interests the Ligue 1 outfit. Apart from the German, PSG have also been linked with the likes of Franck Kessie and Paul Pogba recently.

Real Madrid are reportedly not against the idea of selling Kroos. The German has been a key player for the La Liga club over the years but they are looking to facilitate the transition to the next generation of midfielders.

PSG face competition from Manchester City to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid

Real Madrid could consider parting ways with Toni Kroos next summer. However, PSG will have to fend off interest from Manchester City to acquire the midfielder's services.

According to reports, Premier League champions Manchester City are also keen to acquire Kroos. The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola in England could also entice the former Bayern Munich star to sign for City.

City Xtra @City_Xtra



“The key figure for German football and for me. He opened everybody’s eyes to the importance of control.



Many coaches/officials came [to the Bayern training ground] to see his sessions and talk to him about his way of playing...”



#MCFC | @ManCity Toni Kroos on Pep Guardiola:“The key figure for German football and for me. He opened everybody’s eyes to the importance of control.Many coaches/officials came [to the Bayern training ground] to see his sessions and talk to him about his way of playing...” Toni Kroos on Pep Guardiola:“The key figure for German football and for me. He opened everybody’s eyes to the importance of control.Many coaches/officials came [to the Bayern training ground] to see his sessions and talk to him about his way of playing...”#MCFC | @ManCity https://t.co/MsUgDroaK0

Next summer could see two of the biggest clubs in the world go head to head for Kroos' signature. It remains to be seen if PSG can convince the 31-year-old to move to France instead of England.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is also unclear how much Real Madrid will demand for Kroos should they decide to cash in on him at the end of the season. At the time, he will only have one more year remaining on his contract and will also have turned 32 years old by then.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar