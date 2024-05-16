PSG eye surprise move for 26-year-old Premier League star as Kylian Mbappe replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have allegedly earmarked Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the upcoming season.

Earlier last Friday (May 10), Mbappe confirmed that he will depart the Parisians at the end of his contract in June. He hinted at a transfer to Real Madrid after the 25-year-old stated that he will leave his country.

Now, according to The Sun, Crystal Palace are in danger of losing four stars in the upcoming summer window. Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Adam Wharton have been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and German side Bayern Munich respectively.

Meanwhile, Mateta has popped up as a top target for PSG, who will be without the ex-AS Monaco star for the first time in seven years next season. He is regarded as a player who could make the step up to the UEFA Champions League level in light of his recent outings.

Mateta, who left Mainz to join Crystal Palace in January 2021, has been in brilliant form of late. The 26-year-old has netted 11 goals and laid out one assist in his last 15 Premier League matches this campaign.

PSG boss Luis Enrique offers thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's exit amid transfer rumors

During a recent press conference, PSG manager Luis Enrique was asked to share his two cents on Kylian Mbappe's exit next month. The ex-Barcelona boss said (h/t Eurosport):

"All I can say are marvellous things about Kylian as a footballer and a person. I understand his decision. He has been here for seven years and he is a club legend. He has given everything to this club and this club has given him everything as well."

Offering his gratitude to Mbappe for his services, Enrique continued:

"I wish him all the best for the future. I have been proud to have him in this team. He has helped us and is a leader, and he has done so with a smile on his face."

After impressing for AS Monaco in the 2016-17 season, the French attacker joined PSG on a season-long loan deal in 2017. The Parisians turned the deal permanent by dishing out a sum of €180 million in 2018.

Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid for over two years, has helped his current team lift 14 trophies so far. He has registered 256 goals and 108 assists in 307 overall games for the Ligue 1 champions.