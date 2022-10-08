PSG eye surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning a move for Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As reported by French outlet Foot Mercato, the Gabon international is also very much keen on a move to the French capital.

The Blues sanctioned a £10 million deal to sign the former Arsenal skipper from Barcelona on transfer deadline day in the summer window earlier this year. He signed a two-year deal with the club.

Aubameyang has made a decent impact at Stamford Bridge already, having scored twice in four outings.

The experienced striker opened his account for the west London club in last weekend’s 1-2 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He was also on the scoresheet in the 3-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan in midweek.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Aubameyang has already started considering his future amid interest from PSG. The striker views Paris as his ideal destination as he was born and brought up in France.

Christophe Galtier's presence at PSG makes a move to the Parc des Princes even more desirable for the player. The now-PSG boss managed Aubameyang during his Saint-Etienne days and played a big hand in his development.

Under Galtier, the Gabonese international played 97 games, scoring 41 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

Aubameyang made his move to Chelsea from Barcelona on deadline day, only to see Thomas Tuchel sacked a few days later. New manager Graham Potter has shown his trust in the attacker but it wouldn't be a big surprise to see him leave next summer.

Chelsea might be happy to offload the PSG target should they find a capable replacement

It is pretty evident that Chelsea signed Aubameyang this summer as a short-term fix. At the age of 33, the French-born Gabonese international is clearly a stop-gap while the Blues look for a young number nine.

Hence, Chelsea are unlikely to mind PSG's interest in the former Borussia Dortmund striker. PSG could lose Lionel Messi next summer with the Argentine's contract set to expire.

