PSG eye surprise move for Manchester United defender as Luis Enrique looks to bolster squad - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing a move for Manchester United and France defender Raphael Varane, as Luis Enrique aims to strengthen his squad, as per Fichajes.

Varane's contract with United is set to expire in June this year and could become a free agent should the Red Devils opt against extending his stay at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old French defender joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 from Real Madrid for a transfer fee reported to be in the region of £41 million.

Although he initially signed a four-year deal that was expected to keep him at the club until 2025, the Red Devils have reportedly decided against triggering the one-year extension in his contract, similar to that of David De Gea.

PSG have now set their sights on the French defender and could be willing to bring him back to his home country this summer.

Recall that Varane began his senior career in the French league with Lens before making a move to Real Madrid in 2011. He could possibly be tempted by the opportunity to return to France and join Luis Enrique's star-studded PSG side.

The 30-year-old centre-back has made a combined total of 29 appearances for Manchester United this season. He has also scored one goal and helped the Red Devils record nine clean sheets across all competitions.

Luis Enrique speaks about PSG's gap at the top of the Ligue 1 table

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are well on course to clinch a third consecutive Ligue 1 title this season. Enrique's men are currently 10 points above second-placed Brest, with a game in hand.

Speaking about his side's lead at the top of the league, Enrique claimed that he expected it to be a motivating factor for his team in the title race rather than allowing them to be complacent.

He said (via Goalzz):

"We’re very happy with the distance between us and second place. It’s something we have to fight against for a lot of weeks. It’s perhaps a handicap that we need to control. Our aim is to win matches and win all the competitions we take part in."

He continued:

“Obviously, if we had an opponent closer to us in the league table, we might be a little more prepared and the players would prepare themselves more spontaneously. In any case, you have to be a little more motivated. We can do it very well."

A victory for PSG against Rennes on Sunday, February 25, could extend their gap at the top of the league table to 13 points and take them one step closer to winning yet another domestic trophy.