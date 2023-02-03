PSG eye surprise move for Real Madrid forward: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in launching a move for Real Madrid ace Rodrygo Goes to bolster their offensive ranks.

Rodrygo, 22, has emerged as a vital squad member for Los Blancos over the past three terms. Since arriving from Brazilian Serie A outfit Santos for €45 million in 2019, he has helped them lift six trophies.

A versatile forward adept at operating in a false-nine role, the Brazilian was crucial to his team's prestigious double with 19 goal-involvements last season. So far this campaign, he has already scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

According to El Nacional, PSG are keeping tabs on Rodrygo with the intention of signing him in the upcoming summer. Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be in the process of tempting the right-footed attacker with a lucrative contract at the Parc des Princes.

Rodrygo, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Santiago Bernabeu, is currently a backup option to both Vinicius Junior on the left and Karim Benzema in the middle. He could prepare himself for a departure from Carlo Ancelotti's side if an exorbitant bid is lodged for his services.

Should Rodrygo secure a switch away from Real Madrid to PSG, he would provide competition to their aging South American stars, namely Lionel Messi and Neymar. He could also displace Hugo Ekitike as the club's second-choice striker and move just behind Kylian Mbappe.

Overall, Rodrygo has scored 27 goals and laid out as many assists in 137 games across all competitions since moving to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid star picks PSG hero as his idol

Speaking to Governor of Poker, Rodrygo revealed that PSG forward Neymar is his idol. When asked if he could emulate his idol, he said:

"Neymar is an idol to me. I know everything he accomplished and I am going to keep working hard on the pitch so that one day, I can come close to his accomplishments for club and country."

Reminiscing about his time at Santos, the Real Madrid man added:

"I have many beautiful memories. I had good times, close to my family, close to all of my friends. I've always loved Santos and playing there was an honour. I will always carry Santos in my heart."

Rodrygo registered 15 goal contributions in 49 matches for his boyhood club's first-team after making his senior debut in 2017. Neymar, on the other hand, earned his name for Santos after registering 70 goals and providing 35 assists in just 135 appearances between 2009 and 2013.

Poll : 0 votes