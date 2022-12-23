PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United star valued at around £30 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Fred to bolster their midfield depth.

Fred, 29, has been a key squad member for the Red Devils since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of around £52 million in the summer of 2018. Operating in a double pivot, he has registered nine goals and 13 assists in 174 games across all competitions for his club.

A left-footed midfielder blessed with flair and passing, the Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since the arrival of Casemiro earlier this summer, he has started just four matches of his team's 14 Premier League games.

As per The Sun, PSG are long-term admirers of Fred and are hoping to add him to their ranks in the future. However, with Manchester United triggering a 12-month extension on the player's contract, the Parisians are set to face problems in finalizing a potential deal.

Moreover, the chance of joining his compatriots Neymar and Marquinhos at PSG is expected to appeal to Fred. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are prepared to entertain offers in the region of £30 million.

Earlier this summer, Christophe Galtier's side roped in four midfielders to complete a midfield overhaul. The club dished out a combined fee of over £85 million to sign Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler from Porto, Napoli, Lille and Valencia, respectively.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be monitoring Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, West Ham United's Declan Rice, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. The club are on a mission to hunt for an upgrade of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Diego Simeone comments on PSG and Manchester United target Joao Felix's future

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone claimed that he has his team's best interests on his mind when asked about Joao Felix's future at his club. He told reporters:

"I want the best for Atletico Madrid, we are going to celebrate 11 years giving everything I have for the team and the club to grow. I care about winning, improving, growing together, focusing game by game and then everything that can happen will happen."

Sharing his thoughts on the Portuguese forward, Simeone added:

"Here, no one is untouchable, no one, and things will be as they have to be. He is a very important player. He had a good World Cup, with an important job for his team, participating in goals with the importance that the Portugal coach gave him to develop what he has."

Felix, 23, has fallen out of favor at the Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 season, starting only nine of his 18 appearances so far. Apart from Manchester United and PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the £105 million-rated Benfica academy graduate.

