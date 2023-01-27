PSG face challenge as Premier League club tempts Milan Skriniar with better offer: Reports

It is an open secret that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing AC Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar as they look to bolster their options at the back this season. However, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via Hadrien Grenier on Twitter), an unnamed Premier League club has joined PSG in the race for Skriniar's signature.

The English club in question is reportedly said to have offered even more money than the Parisians for the player's signature. The player has told the French giants to match the offer from the Premier League side, according to Aouna.

Hadrien Grenier



Pas d’accord avec qui que ce soit en l’état, le joueur prend son temps.



Un club anglais propose plus que le PSG à Milan Skriniar ! Le joueur a demandé à Paris de s'aligner sur cette offre. Pas d'accord avec qui que ce soit en l'état, le joueur prend son temps.

PSG have enjoyed a promising start to the season, earning decent results and competing well across all competitions. The Parisians currently lead the Ligue 1 title race with 47 points in 19 games, three points above second-placed Lens.

With just 14 goals scored against them so far, it is safe to say Christophe Galtier's men aren't suffering defensively in the French top flight. However, if they want to go far in Europe, they will need to strengthen their options at the back significantly.

It is worth noting that the Parisians have conceded goals in all six of their Champions League games so far this season. They have shipped in seven goals, with Juventus scoring two, Benfica scoring two, and Maccabi Haifa blasting three past them in the group stage.

PSG could indeed try to sign Milan Skriniar as early as this month in view of the difficulties in defence.

Signing Milan Skriniar will go a long way in bolstering the Ligue giants' options at the back. The Slovakian remains one of the top-rated defenders in Serie A and has already made 27 appearances for AC Milan across all competitions this season.

What's next for PSG?

Manager Christophe Galtier

After beating Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the French Cup last time out, PSG will switch their attention to the Ligue 1 this weekend where they lock horns with Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (29 January).

Galtier's men will then take on Montpellier in the French top flight on 1 February before going head-to-head with Toulouse in the same competition three days later.

The Parisians will also have one eye on the return of the Champions League next month. They are scheduled to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on 14 February and the return leg on 8 March.

