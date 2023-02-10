PSG handed another injury blow as defender is ruled out of AS Monaco clash - Reports

PSG have been further shellshocked after reports came out stating Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi could miss their game against AS Monaco due to a hamstring injury.

It hasn't been a fruitful period for PSG since the World Cup. Inconsistencies and injuries to the likes of Kylian Mbappe have led to some struggles for Christophe Galtier's men.

Despite still having an eight-point lead over Marseille in Ligue 1, they were dumped out of the Coupe de France by the latter in a 2-1 defeat where they were convincingly outplayed.

To make matters worse, 7-time Ballon d'Or holder and World Cup winner Lionel Messi reportedly suffered a hamstring issue during the defeat and could now miss their game against AS Monaco as well as Les Parisiens' fixture against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Also reported today by journalist Hadrien Grenier, according to L'Equipe, right-back Achraf Hakimi has joined their growing injury list after feeling his hamstring following the defeat to Marseille. He tweeted:

"Achraf Hakimi could miss the match against Monaco! He felt pain in his hamstrings against OM."

This will be a huge worry for PSG and they will be hoping that Hakimi, Messi, and Mbappe recover in time for their league game against AS Monaco tomorrow (February 11) and against Bayern Munich in the first leg on February 14th.

Achraf Hakimi has been in outstanding form this season for PSG

Losing Achraf Hakimi to injury will be a bitter blow for PSG.

That is because the Moroccan international has been in sensational form for them, especially after the World Cup. With Les Parisien's front three of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar struggling for their best form, it was Hakimi who stepped up to provide an effective attacking threat.

He has scored four goals and provided three assists this season, thus making him the fourth-highest goal-scorer on the team. Moreover, he has also created more chances (29) for the team than anyone else outside of the front three.

Following the World Cup, his form went to another level as he registered three goal contributions in two games. This included an amazing long-term effort against Toulouse in PSG's 2-1 win over them.

He has been an integral reason why the French champions have an eight-point lead in Ligue 1 over second-placed Marseille.

When asked about his outstanding form after the Toulouse game, he said:

"I did my job by helping the team. I hope I can carry on like this,"

The Paris faithful will be hoping their star defender's hamstring injury isn't a serious one.

