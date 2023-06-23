PSG handed blow as 25-year-old forward rejects contract proposal to join them this summer - Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has reportedly rejected a contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Thuram is set to become a free agent come the end of this month upon the expiry of his contract. The 25-year-old forward has failed to reach an agreement over an extension with the Bundesliga side.

According to German outlet Kicker (via Get German Football News), PSG, who were considered the frontrunners for his signature, had sent a contract proposal to the Frenchman. The report did not provide any details about the offer, but stated that Thuram had turned it down.

It further added that AC Milan, who were also interested in the player, are now the frontrunners for his signature. Milan are set to offer him close to €5 million per year without bonuses in addition to a €10 million signing fee.

The report added that the Rossoneri's French contingent of Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan have also spoken to him about moving to the San Siro.

Thuram is one of the top free agents available on the market this summer after scoring 16 times in 32 matches across competitions for Monchengladbach last season. The forward has also been linked with Manchester United, who are in need of a goalscorer.

Overall, the older son French FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram has netted 44 goals in 134 matches for his current club since joining them in 2019. Prior to that, he scored 17 times in 72 matches for French side EA Guingamp.

Marcus has also won 10 caps for France in which he has provided three assists, including one in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

PSG have been active to start this summer window

PSG may miss out on Marcus Thuram, but have already confirmed a few signings even before the end of June. The Parisians are set to lose Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on free transfers and could also see Kylian Mbappe move this summer.

PSG have already agreed a deal to sign Marco Asensio, who will be a free agent upon the expiry of his Real Madrid contract at the end of this month. They are rumored to have agreed a deal with Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte and are set to bring in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move.

RCD Mallorca talent Kang-in Lee is also expected to move to the Parc des Princes. PSG have been linked with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez as well.

