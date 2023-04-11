PSG handed blow as 25-year-old star ruled out for the rest of the season due to hamstring injury: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Nordi Mukiele has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed.

The Parisians announced this morning (April 11) that Mukiele will undergo surgery on his upper hamstring in Finland, thus rendering him unavailable for the rest of the campaign.

Mukiele arrived at the Parc des Princes from RB Leipzig last summer. He has featured 25 times across competitions, providing three assists and helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

The Frenchman was previously sidelined with a hamstring injury for over a month at the turn of the year. PSG's medical staff have decided to operate on the hamstring on this occasion to prevent it from becoming a constant problem.

Mukiele's absence is a blow for Christophe Galtier's side as they are already dealing with an injury to Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder is set to be out of action for three to four weeks after picking up an adductor issue.

PSG are top of Ligue 1, holding a six-point cushion over second-placed Lens with eight games remaining. Galtier's men are out of all cup competitions amid what has been a disappointing season.

The Parisians will next be in action on Saturday (April 15) when they face Lens in a top-of-the-table clash. However, they will be without Mukiele for that game and the rest of the campaign.

PSG are expected to rival Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech could be an option for PSG in the summer.

Football Insider reports that PSG are looking to reignite their interest in signing Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech in the summer. The Moroccan has struggled for game time this season, featuring 19 times, and providing just one assist.

Galtier's side were reportedly close to signing Ziyech in January but a move fell through on transfer deadline day. The Ligue 1 giants are keen on pursuing cheaper deals in the summer to comply with Financial Fairplay.

Chelsea is willing to cash in on Ziyech and could part with the former Ajax winger for around £20-30 million. He has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. It is mentioned that Tottenham are also tracking Ziyech.

Ziyech arrived in west London in 2020 as one of Europe's most exciting attackers. However, he has been unable to replicate the form he managed during his time with Ajax. He has made 102 appearances since, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. This is a far cry from the 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 games he managed at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Poll : 0 votes