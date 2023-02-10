PSG handed major Lionel Messi injury scare ahead of Bayern Munich clash in latest fitness update: Reports 

Lionel Messi is a doubt for Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Bayern Munich. The Argentine has picked up a hamstring issue following the match against Marseille.

L'ÉQUIPE report that Messi will not play in the match against AS Monaco this weekend. He will not be in the squad, but PSG hope that the FIFA World Cup winner can be back with the team for their UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern.

L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe Lionel Messi s'est blessé durant la rencontre face à l'OM (1-2), mercredi en Coupe de France. L'Argentin est forfait pour le déplacement à Monaco et incertain pour la réception du Bayern Munich en Ligue des champions ow.ly/Iati50MOufk Lionel Messi s'est blessé durant la rencontre face à l'OM (1-2), mercredi en Coupe de France. L'Argentin est forfait pour le déplacement à Monaco et incertain pour la réception du Bayern Munich en Ligue des champions ow.ly/Iati50MOufk https://t.co/9RFshYwpS6

The Ligue 1 side are already without Kylian Mbappe, who is ruled out with a thigh injury. The Frenchman was taken off during the win over Montpellier and is not expected to return before the second leg against Bayern Munich.

Galtier would have been looking to Messi to lead the team, but the Argentine's injury has added another complication for the PSG manager. The Ligue1 side's coach was full of praise for the Argentine earlier this month.

"Leo holds the team. There is obviously the absence, not only of two players, of Kylian and Ney but also of Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos. He assumes this role of leader. It is in a natural way. Today and in the middle of the week, he obviously has a lot of importance in our game, he is an important benchmark. He takes a lot of initiative in the game, in the animation. But you have to give him the ball even more," Galtier said.

PSG told not to renew Lionel Messi's contract by former player

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jerome Rothen is not a fan of Lionel Messi and has taken constant shots at the Argentine. He blasted the former Barcelona star earlier this season for taking too long to settle and has told the Ligue1 side not to renew the forward's contract.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen said:

"Managing the three is complicated. After that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is blocked with the financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large amount of money because the salary of Messi is substantial. It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it's a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi."

PSG are locked in talks with Lionel Messi over a new deal amid interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami CF, and Saudi Arabian sides.

Poll : 0 votes