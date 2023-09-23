PSG held talks to sign Manchester United star in the summer - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were in conversation with Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund before his move to Manchester United, according to The Athletic (via PSGTalk).

Both Manchester United and PSG were in the market for a new centre-forward in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Red Devils were looking for someone to replace loanee Wout Weghorst while the Ligue 1 giants needed an attacker following the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Hojlund was, therefore, on the shortlist for both European giants, with United eventually winning the race to secure his signature. According to the aforementioned source, the former Atalanta striker did give PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi a chance to pitch his ideas.

Despite concrete interest from the Parisian outfit, Rasmus Hojlund opted to complete his dream move to Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side secured Hojlund's services for a fee of around £72 million.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, signed two centre-forwards in the transfer window to strengthen their attack. They signed Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on an initial loan deal from Benfica with an obligation to make the move permanent next season.

Ramos was joined by France striker Randal Kolo Muani, who signed for a fee of £77 million from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hojlund has settled in at Manchester United while Ramos and Kolo Muani seek their first goals at PSG

It is worth mentioning that neither Kolo Muani or Goncalo Ramos have scored a goal for their new side since their arrivals. Ramos has already made five appearances for PSG and is yet to find the back of the net.

Randal Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has only made two appearances for his new side in France. Unlike Ramos, however, Kolo Muani has made one goalscoring contribution for Paris Saint-Germain, registering an assist in their 3-2 defeat to Nice earlier this month.

Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, has already scored once for Manchester United. The Denmark international scored a goal at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. United, however, suffered a 4-3 defeat on that occasion.

Hojlund also had the ball ripple the net against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford. The goal was, however, ruled out after Rashford's cross was deemed to have been made after the ball had crossed the line for a goal kick.

Manchester United will be hoping for Hojlund to contribute a lot more as they look to bounce back in the league following a difficult start to the new season.