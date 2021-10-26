PSG hierarchy ‘asking questions’ about Pochettino as players express doubt over his impact - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) hierarchy are reportedly unconvinced by manager Mauricio Pochettino. There have also been suggestions that some PSG players are doubtful about his impact.

Pochettino was appointed manager of the French outfit in January this year after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine tactician came under the cosh in his first season itself as PSG failed to clinch the Ligue 1 title, finishing a point behind winners Lille.

The French heavyweights also failed to win the UEFA Champions League, falling in the semi-finals to Manchester City. PSG only managed to win the French Cup and the French Super Cup which drew plenty of criticism for Pochettino.

This season, the club have begun well and find themselves atop Ligue 1 after 11 matches. PSG have collected 28 points from those matches, losing just once and are seven points clear of Lens in second place. They are also in first place in their Champions League group, a point ahead of Manchester City.

However, the team's performances have not been at the expected level, prompting doubts about Pochettino and his staff.

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, the PSG hierarchy still believe the jury is out on the Argentine and are not entirely convinced about him. Boulma tweeted (via PSG Hub):

"Questions are being asked in Doha about the team's performance and collective, despite the good results."

Boulma also suggested that players were unsure about where and how they fit into Pochettino's plans for PSG.

"Doubts about Pochettino are setting in among the squad — players struggling to find their placements."

PSG boss Pochettino yet to figure out how to incorporate summer arrivals

The pressure has particularly increased on Pochettino after the club's heavy summer recruitment. PSG brought in Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers. The club also loaned in Nuno Mendes and bought Achraf Hakimi.

While Messi is yet to score or assist for PSG in Ligue 1, Ramos has not even made his debut for the club yet. Wijnaldum, on the other hand, has struggled for playing time, often finding himself on the bench.

Donnarumma and Hakimi have gotten off to good starts though. The Italian has managed two clean sheets in five matches so far, while Hakimi has scored three goals and assisted two in 15 matches this term. Meanwhile, Mendes has provided an assist and looked bright in the 11 matches he has played for PSG.

Pochettino's inability to get his forward line of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. firing has been a major talking point in recent weeks. The PSG boss has also struggled to find a balance within the team while deploying his three star forwards. This was illustrated extremely well in the Parisians' 0-0 draw with Marseille over the weekend in which the trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar started.

