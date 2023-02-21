PSG hierarchy discuss hiring Steven Gerrard as head coach to replace Christophe Galtier: Reports

A report from the Scottish Express suggests that Liverpool great Steven Gerrard is being considered for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managerial job.

This comes as the club's hierarchy grows dissatisfied with current manager Christophe Galtier following their elimination from the French Cup by Marseille.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Gerrard has been added to the shortlist of the French team as they aim to replace Christophe Galtier after poor recent results...



Via Scottish Daily Express Steven Gerrard is a target for PSG.Gerrard has been added to the shortlist of the French team as they aim to replace Christophe Galtier after poor recent results...Via Scottish Daily Express Steven Gerrard is a target for PSG.Gerrard has been added to the shortlist of the French team as they aim to replace Christophe Galtier after poor recent results... 😮Via Scottish Daily Express https://t.co/Yjn8p0MGRU

A 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 has also done little to ease the anger of the Parc des Princes hierarchy.

They are set to face the Bavarians in Munich once more, with the Parisians hoping to overturn the results. Only a win would likely alleviate the concerns regarding Galtier's job, but the manager will not have it easy, having lost Neymar to injury.

B/R Football @brfootball Official: Aston Villa have fired Steven Gerrard Official: Aston Villa have fired Steven Gerrard https://t.co/kaqhwjCuy7

This has seen the PSG higher-ups cast their net wide for new candidates to take into consideration, should Galtier fail to reach expectations.

While the Scottish Express has revealed that the Parisians have set their eyes on Steven Gerrard, rumors have indicated that Thomas Tuchel is being reviewed as well.

PSG also have their eyes on former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

In an unexpected turn of events, the Evening Standard has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are now considering Thomas Tuchel for their managerial role.

The decision appears to be a direct admission of their own mistake in sacking him from Chelsea in September. With Tuchel back on the market, it looks like PSG are ready to make amends.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are ready to admit their past mistakes for dismissing Thomas Tuchel in order to get him back.



(Source: PSG are ready to admit their past mistakes for dismissing Thomas Tuchel in order to get him back.(Source: @NizaarKinsella 🚨 PSG are ready to admit their past mistakes for dismissing Thomas Tuchel in order to get him back. 😶🇩🇪(Source: @NizaarKinsella) https://t.co/zRMgAF3TxT

Tuchel has the opportunity to begin anew with Luis Campos at the Parc des Princes after his tumultuous relationship with former sporting director Leonardo. The 49-year-old is reportedly the club's top choice to replace Galtier.

However, according to GOAL, he is likely to demand assurances that he will be safeguarded against player influence so that he may focus exclusively on coaching.

The former Chelsea manager achieved remarkable success with Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019–20 season, leading them to their first-ever Champions League final. He clinched other trophies, winning the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue titles, only to be defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0 in Lisbon.

Tuchel later went on to win the Champions League with Chelsea, following the Parisians' decision to sack him. He has been linked with a managerial role at Bayern in recent months.

Poll : 0 votes