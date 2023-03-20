PSG hierarchy receive ‘clear message’ from Qatari owners on Lionel Messi’s future: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) management has reportedly received a 'clear message' from the club's owners about extending Lionel Messi's contract.

Messi's future is up in the air as his contract with PSG expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. There has not been any concrete talk of a contract extension yet, even though the French giants hope to have Messi on their books beyond this campaign.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, along with the club's football advisor Luis Campos, have been told by Qatar Sports Investments that retaining Messi's services beyond the summer is their number one objective, according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The report also states that while the club's owners viewed Messi highly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they believe that his value has only increased since helping Argentina clinch the holy grail.

A return to Barcelona, a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami or Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal have been widely considered Lionel Messi's three options should he decide against extending his stay in Paris.

Lionel Messi demands parity with Kylian Mbappe to renew PSG contract: Reports

Amid the ongoing dialog between PSG and Lionel Messi about extending the Argentine's contract, RMC Sport have reported that Messi has demanded to be on the same terms financially as Kylian Mbappe. The report also adds that it is a request that the PSG management isn't keen on fulfilling.

The same also stated that Messi previously had an agreement with PSG over an extension, but exponentially increased his financial demands after he led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in December.

Mbappe recently signed a new contract with PSG, where his basic wage was widely reported to be €6m per month. The contract also had a €180 million signing-on bonus, which will be spread over the length of his contract.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is said to have earned €30 million in his first year in Paris and €40 million per season since. He also earns an annual loyalty fee that adds up to €15 million. (via L’Equipe)

