PSG hierarchy unhappy with club's disastrous Coupe de France exit - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) loss to Nice in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on February 1 has reportedly left the club's hierarchy unhappy.

The two sides failed to score a winning goal during regulation and extra time and the game went to penalties. Nice claimed a 6-5 victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side during the penalty shootout to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

According to Culturepsg, club officials and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expected the Parisians to "reign over the national events," This was because of the quality of the players and the money they have spent to assemble their squad. The Ligue 1 giants' loss to Nice in the Coupe de France is likely to raise questions over Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club.

The Argentine was hired by PSG in January 2021. Pochettino managed to guide the club to the Coupe de France title last season but was unable to help them retain their Ligue 1 crown. The club finished as runners-up to LOSC Lille in the league during the 2020-21 campaign. They also crashed out in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to Manchester City.

The French club enjoyed one of the most impressive transfer windows in recent history last summer in a bid to compete on all fronts this season. They managed to sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table, ten points ahead of second-placed Marseille. The club, however, finished second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City. They will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage of the competition.

Despite his side's current position in Ligue 1 and progression into the knockout stages of the Champions League, Pochettino has received heavy criticism. A number of fans and pundits believe the Parisians lack identity with regards to the style of football they have adopted.

Furthermore, the 49-year-old has been unable to get the best out of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi. The 34-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer last summer and was expected to take the club to new heights. He has, however, managed to score just one league goal this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season.



(Source: PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season.(Source: @hadrien_grenier 🚨🚨 PSG management have informed Mauricio Pochettino that his time at the club will end at the end of the season. (Source: @hadrien_grenier) https://t.co/ccSplxcQAV

PSG have reportedly begun talks with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane (left) reacts during a La Liga match.

According to RMC Sport (via Republic World), PSG have reportedly begun talks with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The Ligue 1 club view Zidane as the ideal replacement for Pochettino and could try to lure him to Paris in the summer.

Pochettino has been unable to get the best out of his talented squad and is therefore expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3IX7rlx A Zinedine Zidane-Arsène Wenger ticket at PSG looks increasingly likely with Paris planning to do everything to convince Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino. Zizou isn't a fan of sporting director Leonardo and wants to work with Wenger. (FM) A Zinedine Zidane-Arsène Wenger ticket at PSG looks increasingly likely with Paris planning to do everything to convince Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino. Zizou isn't a fan of sporting director Leonardo and wants to work with Wenger. (FM)bit.ly/3IX7rlx

Meanwhile, Zidane is yet to return to football since parting ways with Real Madrid at the end of last season. The French tactician led the club to two La Liga titles and three Champions League titles during two separate spells with the club.

The 49-year-old has managed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos. He therefore has the experience of managing some of the best players in the world and making them work together as a team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra