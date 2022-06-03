PSG identify 25-year-old Liverpool target as Neymar's replacement: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma replacing Neymar, with the Dutchman also drawing interest from Liverpool.

Danjuma, 23, has had a remarkable season for Unai Emery's Villarreal where he played a key role in the side's journey to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Dutch winger made 34 appearances across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and contributing four assists.

His phenomenal campaign has alerted Liverpool, who defeated Danjuma's Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Danjuma has revealed the Premier League side's interest, telling Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport (via Daily Mail):

"I was informed that Liverpool were following me closely. I have never had contacts with clubs or anything like that during the season - I always know about the situation after the season.

He added:

"I will never lie and I think it’s a bad quality if you are not ambitious."

However, it appears PSG have come into the equation with speculation over Neymar, 30, potentially departing the Parc des Princes continuing to grow.

Marca (via Le10Sport) reports that the Ligue 1 champions are huge admirers of the Dutchman and could view him as a potential replacement for Neymar.

Neymar's future continues to be cast into doubt with rumors suggesting PSG are looking to offload the Brazilian.

L'Equipe (via Daily Mail) reports that the Parisians are willing to let the forward leave if a suitable offer comes in.

Despite this, Neymar has stated his intention to remain at the French side, telling Canal+ (via Mirror):

“It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes it will be with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Neymar could be hoping Liverpool sign Arnaut Danjuma ahead of PSG with his future in doubt

Neymar has had a difficult campaign in Paris

Neymar has had a topsy-turvy past year in Paris that has seen him joined by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, 34, in the Parisians' attack.

Neymar made 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and contributing eight assists.

It was his worst return for PSG since joining in a world-record deal from Barcelona in 2017 for £199.8 million.

He was also unceremoniously booed alongside Messi in the aftermath of the Ligue 1 side's Champions League capitulation against Real Madrid in March.

His role as the Parc des Princes main man has become increasingly diminished with each passing season.

The rise of Kylian Mbappe, 23, has seen him play second-fiddle and now Messi's signing has plunged his status into further disarray.

The Brazilian's current deal with PSG runs until 2025 but he could be on the move if reports are believed to be true.

