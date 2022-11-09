PSG identify Lionel Messi's replacement to play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in 2023: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Vitoria Guimaraes striker Ibrahima Bamba as Lionel Messi's replacement, according to El Nacional,

Messi has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions. However, the Argentine's contract is set to expire next summer.

As the season progresses, it appears unlikely that the Argentine will renew his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The club has now identified Bamba as a player who could potentially team up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the near future.

The Italian has a contract until 2026 with his current club. His current market value is currently estimated to be between €3.5 million. Apart from PSG, Premier League side, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Bamba.

Bamba joined Vitoria earlier this year. He has made 21 appearances for the club's senior side. However, the player is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for the Portuguese side.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi linked with a move to the MLS

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi

The PSG forward's future is up in the air as his current contract with the Parisians will expire next year. MLS side Inter Miami has emerged to be one of the favorites to land the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The club's director, Chris Henderson, recently opined on a potential move for the Argentine as he told reporters (via GOAL):

“I knew Messi would come up! It’s great to be connected with amazing players and our club connected with. I don’t want to comment on someone who’s not on our roster and speculation and rumors but he’s one of the greatest players to have ever played the game."

Henderson continued:

“Messi on any team in the world is going to change that team. I don’t want to speculate and talk about him on our team, but he changes every league and every team that he plays for. It comes down to what is the character of the player, what is his motivation to come to the league?"

"The balance between older players in this league and younger players, it comes down to that motivation, the fitness level of the player, why he’s coming and then being able to integrate him into what you’re doing as a club and where you going.”

