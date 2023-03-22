PSG identify Manchester City star as priority transfer target in summer - Reports

PSG have reportedly identified Manchester City star Bernardo Silva as their top target for the summer. The Portuguese star is also on Barcelona's radar, but the Blaugrana are in a financial crisis.

As per Relevo, Silva is the latest name on PSG's target list as they want rebuild their squad. The Portuguese is looking for a new challenge and is keen on leaving City in the summer.

The Premier League side are also said to be interested in selling the midfielder. They are open to bids for the Portuguese star and have reportedly set a price tag of €70 million.

The 28-year-old has played in Ligue 1 before, as he was at AS Monaco for three seasons. He joined on loan in 2014 before making the move permanent in 2015. Silva left for Manchester City two seasons later.

PSG target ready to leave Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has admitted that he's ready to leave Manchester City in the summer. He believes that it's the best time to try a new challenge so that he can return to Benfica to end his career.

Speaking to Record, he said:

"I'm 28 years old. I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Silva added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

He continued:

"I'm not going to lie: it's not something I don't think about. I think about it every year. It has always been a goal. I couldn't fulfil my dream of playing for Benfica when I was 19, 20 years old, but I still want to fulfil it. It's something I think about."

Silva concluded:

"When I was about to leave Manchester City two years ago, that would go right, at 32. Now it won't go right. If I leave, and I don't know if that will happen, a club that pays what City want for me won't give me a three-year contract; they will give me a five-year contract. And I'd already be 34 years old."

City are targetting Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham as a replacement for Silva.

