PSG identify successor for No. 10 shirt left vacant by Neymar after Al-Hilal transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Ousmane Dembele as Neymar's successor for the No. 10 shirt, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Dembele has joined the Parisians from Barcelona for €50.4 million this summer. Neymar, meanwhile, has completed a £78 million move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Dembele replaces the Brazilian for the second time in his career, as he did the same in 2017 at Barcelona. The Frenchman is now set to become PSG's new No. 10.

He will partner the likes of Marco Asensio, Kylian Mbappe and Goncalo Ramos at the Parc des Princes. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, meanwhile, reacted to Neymar's departure (via the Parisian's website):

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world. I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last 6 years."

How Neymar reacted to his Al-Hilal move from PSG

The Saudi Pro League's stock keeps booming. After the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez, Neymar has now joined the cash-rich league.

On completing his move to Al-Hilal from PSG, the Brazilian outlined his ambitions at the Saudi club (via ESPN):

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places."

He added:

"I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

"I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place."

The player also said:

"Al Hilal is a giant club with fantastic fans, and it is the best in Asia. This gives me a feeling that it is the right decision for me at the right time with the right club.

"I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al Hilal."

With the likes of Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly in their ranks, Al-Hilal are building a super team as they look to improve on their third-place finish in the SPL last season. The former PSG star's arrival is undoubtedly a massive boost for the team.