PSG initiate first contacts to sign Barcelona attacker valued at around €50m: Reports

PSG have initiated contact with Barcelona over a possible transfer for Ousmane Dembele, whose future at the Camp Nou is once again under question.

The Frenchman was on the brink of leaving the Catalans in the summer when his contract expired in June, but signed a new deal until 2024.

The Parisians were in the running for his signature at the time, with talks also taking place between the two parties, only for club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi to later rule out a move upon sporting director Lucas Campos' recommendation.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are back in the fray, especially with the likelihood of Lionel Messi leaving the Parc des Princes next summer when his contract expires, while Kylian Mbappe could also be set for an exit after expressing his displeasure.

PSG's financial proposal is much better than Dembele's current earnings at Barcelona, with the French champions also ready to offer him a signing bonus.

The idea of returning to his home country could also be tempting for the 25-year-old, who started his professional career at Rennes.

Barcelona manager Xavi wants Dembele to stay but club president Joan Laporta isn't keen to renew his deal before the summer as he plans to sit down for talks only after the 2022-23 campaign is over.

Dembele is currently away in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France and has started all but one game. In five appearances, he's bagged two assists - one against Australia in the group stages and one against Poland in the round of 16.

PSG's 2022-23 season hinges on daunting Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

As always, PSG are leading the Ligue 1 table with 13 wins and 41 points from 15 games, having made an unbeaten start to their 2022-23 campaign.

However, they face a tough challenge in the Champions League as the French champions are set to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

The club have passionately pursued the European title for years now but it has somehow eluded them so far, even with Lionel Messi in the squad last season.

Under Christophe Galtier, though, PSG have looked like the real deal in Europe again, even defeating Juventus home and away in the group stages.

Also with the attacking triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all in great form, they are aiming to end the drought and finally lift their maiden European title this season.

