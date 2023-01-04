PSG interested in Barcelona superstar to replace Neymar; will have to pay €100 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in roping in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele to replace Neymar in the future. However, the Ligue 1 giants are expected to dish out €100 million.

Dembele, 25, has been a key squad member for the Blaugrana since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105 million in the summer of 2017. So far, he has helped his current club lift five trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns.

An ambidextrous forward blessed with pace and dribbling, the 35-cap France ace has established himself as a first-team regular at Camp Nou in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since bouncing back from his consistent injury woes, he has registered five goals and seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

Xavi: "I've been at Barça for 25 years and I've never seen a winger like Ousmane Dembélé at his level."

According to SPORT, PSG have identified Dembele as the perfect replacement for Neymar due to his technical profile and his good relationship with Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians are prepared to activate the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's release clause of €50 million.

However, Barcelona are said to be able to bag only €25 million from the player's release clause. Hence, the club are adamant in their position of valuing Dembele at around an exorbitant €100 million.

Furthermore, the Catalan giants are hoping to advance their efforts to hand their ace a second contract renewal after agreeing on an extension earlier this summer. The Rennes youth product's current deal in north-east Spain is set to expire at the end of next campaign.

Overall, Dembele has scored 37 goals and contributed 41 assists in 171 matches across all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Neymar, on the other hand, has registered 115 goals and 73 assists in 165 overall games for PSG. Since arriving from Barcelona for a record fee of €222 million in 2017, he has lifted a total of 13 trophies.

Kylian Mbappe demands transfer of ex-Barcelona man Neymar

According to OK Diario, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has set three conditions that PSG need to meet in order to keep him at the Parc des Princes. Despite penning a new contract earlier last year, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is discontented with his situation.

Mbappe's first major demand is that Neymar be sold by the Parisians in the future. Earlier this season, the pair had a falling out over a penalty during the Ligue 1 champions' 5-2 win over Montpellier.

Mbappe has also expressed his desire to be coached by Zinedine Zidane at the club. His final condition is the signing of Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League for the past eight seasons.

