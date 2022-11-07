PSG interested in signing Arsenal-linked forward with €65 million price-tag - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal for a potential move next year.

Mudryk, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe this campaign with his electric performances on the left flank. So far, he has netted seven goals and laid out seven assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club.

Earlier this summer, the Ukraine international was close to completing a switch to Arsenal but the deal failed to materialize on deadline day. He is also on the radar of Liverpool (via Calciomercato), Newcastle United, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, and Ajax (via Ben Jacobs).

According to Le10Sport, PSG have entered the race for Mudryk, with club sporting director Luis Campos identifying him as one of the top transfer targets. However, Shakhtar Donetsk are not interested in offloading the player, who has a contract until December 2026.

In his column for Caught Offside, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on the pacy attacker's current valuation and the situation of the Gunners' pursuit of him. He wrote:

"For sure, Arsenal remain interested. They are following him for a long time but there's still nothing decided. Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €60-65 million to sell him now and it's not easy. The race is open. If Arsenal really want him, they have to move fast."

Overall, Mudryk has scored nine goals and contributed 16 assists in 40 matches across all competitions for the Igor Jovicevic-coached outfit.

PSG, on the other hand, are believed to be planning its squad for the future with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in their thirties.

PSG eyeing a permanent move to sign Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli next summer

According to Le10Sport, PSG are monitoring Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's situation, with the Brazilian's current contract set to expire in June 2024. However, the Gunners are prepared to offer the player a wage increase on a new deal to ward off transfer interest.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 13 Premier League starts so far.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli has recently stated that he is keen to sign a new deal at Arsenal. He said (via Metro):

"I'm very happy here. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything. I want to stay. I'm very happy, They just need a pen."

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Ituano for £6 million in 2019.

