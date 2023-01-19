PSG interested in signing French international who could cost around €70 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in roping in AC Milan ace Theo Hernandez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Hernandez, 25, has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world over the past three campaigns. Since joining the Rossoneri from Real Madrid for a fee of €22 million in the summer of 2019, he has helped them lift a Serie A title after a long drought of 11 seasons.

An offensive-minded wing-back blessed with pace and shooting, the Atletico Madrid academy graduate was a crucial part of France's 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up finish. He impressed with a knockout goal against Morocco in the semi-final and also provided two assists in six appearances in the Middle East.

As per CalcioMercatoWeb, PSG have identified Hernandez as a potential addition to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. A possible transfer to Real Madrid or a top Premier League club is also said to be on the cards for the left-footed defender, who is valued at €70 million.

Milan, on the other hand, are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro as a replacement for Hernandez this summer. Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen to snap up the Portuguese.

Hernandez, who has a contract until June 2026 at the San Siro, has scored 22 goals and contributed 27 assists in 145 matches across all competitions for Stefano Pioli's outfit. He also won AC Milan's 'Player of the Season' award after a stellar 2019-20 campaign.

Should Hernandez seal a permanent transfer to PSG in the future, he would be competing for a spot with Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat.

Pablo Sarabia sends heartfelt message to PSG supporters after Wolves transfer

Taking to Instagram, Pablo Sarabia offered his gratitude to PSG fans after completing a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers. He wrote:

"A stay at a great club is over. I have had the chance to play beautiful football, win titles and play with great players. I want to thank each and every person at the club, my teammates and the supporters for the respect and support they have shown me over the years. Thank you for everything, I wish you the best. Merci @psg!"

Sarabia, 30, secured a move to Julen Lopetegui's side for £4.4 million on Tuesday (17 January) after falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes this season. He is expected to add much-needed guile and creativity in the final third to a struggling Wolves side.

