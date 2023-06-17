PSG interested in signing Liverpool's midfield target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to snap up Liverpool target Emmanuel Kouadio Kone this summer.

Kone, 22, has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe in the past five-six months. He helped Borussia Monchengladbach achieve a 10th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, starting 30 league games.

Despite his side's lacklustre campaign, the seven-cap France U21 international was one of the shining lights for his team at the heart of midfield. As a result, he has attracted the Reds' attention since the end of the 2022-23 season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Bild journalist Christian Falk shed light on Kone's immediate future. He wrote:

"In the case of Manu Kone, Borussia Monchengladbach want over £34 million for him and are still hoping for a bid from Liverpool in the coming few weeks. Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers currently have an outside chance of securing a deal for the midfielder."

Should the PSG-linked midfielder join the Reds this summer, he could prove to be an excellent signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Fabinho in a holding role, while also being a rotational option as a number eight.

So far, the Toulouse youth product has registered four goals and two assists in 60 matches for Monchengladbach.

The Reds recently parted ways with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom left on free transfers. It has left the squad light in midfield and new reinforcements will be needed for the team to challenge for trophies next season.

PSG named as a potential destination for Liverpool star this summer

In his column for the Mirror, Liverpool great Robbie Fowler gave his opinion on Mohamed Salah's future. He wrote:

"Looking around at the top of world football right now, it seems like it's a good time to be a proven striker. Which is why I think, it won't just be Harry Kane who will be in demand among clubs this summer... but Mo Salah too."

Identifying Real Madrid and PSG as two potential future destinations for the former Chelsea star, Fowler continued:

"I mention Salah because I think that he could be targeted this summer, and it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if both Real Madrid and PSG come in for him – with the French club nailed on in my opinion to try and get him."

Salah, 31, has been speculated to depart Anfield this summer after his side's failure to qualify for UEFA Champions League last season. Despite the Reds' struggles, he scored 30 goals and laid out 16 assists in 51 games last term.

Since arriving from AS Roma for £36.5 million in 2017, the Egyptian star has helped Liverpool to lift seven trophies.

