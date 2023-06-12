PSG have internally discussed the potential signing of 23-year-old Manchester United star this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly held internal discussions about the prospect of signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

Two years ago, the Red Devils put an end to a massively drawn-out transfer saga when they agreed to pay £72.9 million to Borussia Dortmund for his services. Fast forward to June 2023, and his future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a £50 million bid for the England international. Dortmund, meanwhile, are open to loaning him for the upcoming season.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs (h/t United Stand on YouTube) has now claimed that Napoli and PSG have both sent scouts to watch Sancho. They have also held internal discussions over the prospect of signing him this summer.

PSG could use more depth down the flanks, with Lionel Messi expected to join Inter Miami at the end of his contract at the Parc des Princes. After the Argentina icon's exit, they will only have Neymar Jr. as a natural winger in their squad, with Kylian Mbappe playing as an out-and-out centre-forward.

Sancho is comfortable playing down both flanks and will still have a fair shot at first-team minutes even if PSG get a deal for Marco Asensio over the line. According to Diario AS (h/t Football-Espana), he is expected to join the Paris-based giants from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Sancho (23) will still have three years on his deal at Old Trafford at the end of the month. He has had an underwhelming season with Manchester United, mustering just seven goals and three assists in 41 games across competitions.

PSG frontrunners to sign Manchester United target playing in Naples - reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly leading the race to sign Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, who has also been targeted by Manchester United.

The Red Devils are apparently keen on triggering the South Korea international's £50 million release clause and see him as an upgrade on Harry Maguire. However, according to the Telegraph (h/t Metro), PSG have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

Kim's contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona could last until the summer of 2027. Napoli, however, seemingly want to offer him fresh terms which will negate the aforementioned buyout clause.

PSG could do with Kim's services given Sergio Ramos is yet to renew his contract which expires on June 30. The 26-year-old could provide much-needed competition and cover for Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos.

Kim arrived in Naples last year from Fenerbahce and helped his new club win the Scudetto in his debut season. I Gliazzurri had the best defense in Serie A during that time, conceding just 28 times in 38 league games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes