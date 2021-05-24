PSG join Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Dutchman confirmed on Sunday that he will leave the club after his contract expires in the coming weeks, and will start his new adventure.

“I’m fighting against tears right now. The people in Liverpool have shown me love during the five years. I hope to have played many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different. I have to start a new adventure,” Wijnaldum said.

.@GWijnaldum has pledged he will be a Liverpool supporter for life ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2021

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Wijnaldum, who will be one of the hottest free agents on the market this summer.

While Barcelona have been linked with the Dutchman for several months now, Ligue 1 runners-up PSG have also expressed interest in signing the midfielder as per Le10 Sport.

Liverpool tried to keep Barcelona and PSG target Wijnaldum

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was particularly disappointed that Wijnaldum would leave the club this summer, and admitted on Sunday that the team will lose a top player. He said:

“Yes, it is very emotional for me because I lose a friend and I will miss him, that’s how it is. But it’s normal in football that these kind of things happen – it’s not always nice, but normal, and I am really sure he will find a great place.

“Each club who is interested in him should call me and ask about him. Then you will take him, definitely, because I could not be more positive about what he did here. It’s incredible. He was not only always available, he played 90 per cent of the time really, really good.”

PSG are looking to add more strength to their midfield, and have hence been linked with a move for the Dutchman.

However, they could face stiff competition from Barcelona if Ronald Koeman is allowed to serve the remainder of his contract at Camp Nou.

Inter Milan, PSG, Chelsea, Barcelona, all want Wijnaldum but he’s said to be asking 'more' than €4M a year. Mourinho wants him on his side as they Serie A side is looking to add another midfielder, but the cost could be too high for them to afford. [@Gazzetta_it] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 17, 2021

Koeman wants to reunite with his compatriot at Barcelona, but there are doubts surrounding his own future at Camp Nou.

Should Barcelona feel Koeman deserves another season, they could well go after Wijnaldum as the midfielder will come without a transfer fee.