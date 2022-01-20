PSG keen on loan deal for 25-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele on a loan deal from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

Tottenham signed Ndombele from Ligue 1 club Lyon for a fee in the region of £55m in 2019. While the midfielder has shown glimpses of his quality since arriving at the club, the transfer has not ultimately gone according to plan.

Having fallen out of favor at the Premier League club, Ndombele is currently training away from the squad. The France international was also left out of Spurs' last two Premier League matchday squads.

It has now emerged that PSG are prepared to provide the midfielder with an escape route from Tottenham. The Parisians are said to be interested in signing Ndombele on loan until the end of the season.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of the former Lyon star. The Argentinean tactician signed Ndombele for Tottenham in the summer of 2019. He is prepared to give the player a chance to turn his career around.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to be looking to strengthen their options in midfield during the ongoing transfer window. Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled to impress since joining them last summer while Marco Verratti's injury record is concerning.

PSG could now turn to Ndombele to try and solve their shortcomings in midfield. However, the move for the Frenchman is not at an advanced stage yet, according to The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

Could Ndombele swap the Premier League for Ligue 1?

Tottenham have been trying to move Ndombele on for a while now. However, finding a new club for the Frenchman, who asked to leave the Premier League side last summer, has proven to be tricky.

Antonio Conte's side reportedly know that they will find it difficult to recoup the £55m they spent to sign the midfielder in 2019. Hence, a loan move could be a more feasible option for both the club and the player.

Ndombele has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2025. He was keen to secure a move to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Barcelona last summer.

PSG could prove to be an ideal destination for the 25-year-old this month. The French giants are long-term admirers of the player, who hails from the Paris suburbs.

