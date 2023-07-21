PSG keen on signing Arsenal star who impressed last season - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares. Spanish outlet Relevo claims that the Parisian outfit are looking at the Portugal U21 to solve their issues at left-back.

PSG's left-sided full-back Nuno Mendes suffered from a hamstring problem and is set to miss several weeks of action (via One Football). The report from Relevo further suggests that Juan Bernat could well leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Tavares joined the Gunners from Benfica in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €8 million (via Transfermarkt). The 23-year-old had a mixed start to life in England.

Despite starting a few games in Kieran Tierney's absence during the 2021-22 season, Tavares found himself on the bench more often than not. He made 13 starts in the Premier League during his first season at the Emirates.

Tavares was sent out on loan to Marseille last season. He started 23 league games for the club and scored six goals, becoming the highest-scoring full-back in the competition.

The player has been left behind as Arsenal tour the USA for their set of pre-season friendlies. This could be an indication that Tavares is not part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

West Ham interested in PSG transfer target from Arsenal - Reports

Nuno Tavares in action

PSG could reportedly face competition from Arsenal's Premier League rivals West Ham United for Tavares' signature.

The Hammers were linked with a move for the left-back a few weeks earlier (via West Ham Zone). West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell is likely to join Wolves as parties discuss a potential transfer for the player (via BBC Sport).

However, former Hammers striker Frank McAvennie believes the club should stay put as far as Tavares is concerned. He said (via West Ham Zone):

"I wouldn’t want to go down that road because the boy’s not playing first-team football at Arsenal. It’s a gamble. It’s a strange one for West Ham. I get them signing a left-back but it would be strange for me to go down that road."

Following a successful season with Marseille, where he scored six goals in 31 league appearances, a move to the Parisian outfit would be a step in the right direction for Tavares.