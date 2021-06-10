PSG keen on signing Barcelona forward this summer - Reports

French giants PSG could frustrate Barcelona even more this summer by targeting French forward Ousmane Dembele. Mauricio Pochettino's side hijacked Barcelona's move for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the eleventh hour.

According to Marca, tensions between PSG and Barcelona could rise even further as the French club are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract with Barcelona which could force the Spanish club to sell him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Barcelona want Dembele to stay and are planning to open talks over a contract extension with him next week.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €105 million in the summer of 2017. Barcelona had hoped that the French winger would be an ideal replacement for Neymar, who left the club to join PSG that summer.

Dembele's progress at Barcelona in his first few seasons was heavily hampered by injuries and disciplinary issues. The Frenchman made just 51 La Liga appearances in his first three seasons with the club.

The World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils and Barcelona had reportedly reached an agreement over a transfer for the player but Dembele rejected the move at the last minute.

Dembele decided to stay at Barcelona to fight for his place under new boss Ronald Koeman. The Frenchman was rewarded for his decision as he became a crucial member of Koeman's starting XI this season. Dembele scored 11 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona are eager to reach an agreement over a contract extension with Dembele. The winger has however, revealed that he is in no rush to negotiate a new deal as he's currently focused on Euro 2020, where he is likely to play a starring role for France.

PSG view Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe

PSG are reportedly confident that French superstar Kylian Mbappe will commit his long-term future to the club. The former Monaco star has just one year remaining on his current deal with the French giants and has attracted interest from Real Madrid.

PSG could, therefore, look to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave the French capital.

PSG will look to begin negotiations with Ousmane Dembele's representatives this summer and try to sign him on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

