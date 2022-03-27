PSG keeping tabs on 22-year-old but Manchester United superstar remains priority for summer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly remains a priority for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite the French side's interest in AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni. According to talkSPORT, the 22-year-old has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea, and the Ligue 1 giants have now joined the list.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the Parisians are looking to downsize their midfield and bring in new signings. However, no player currently wants to leave the club. The Ligue 1 giants have the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Leanadro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira in the position.

Pogba, meanwhile, is set to become a free agent in the summer as his contract with Manchester United expires. As per Sky Sports, major European clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus are in contact with the midfielder's representatives.

Tchouameni recently scored the winner in France's 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in a friendly on Saturday, March 26. He was also brilliant in AS Monaco's 3-0 win over PSG in the Ligue on 20 March.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Tchouaméni wins it for France in the 92nd minute vs. Ivory Coast! Tchouaméni wins it for France in the 92nd minute vs. Ivory Coast! https://t.co/D6CzVlcF2a

He is touted as France's future star in midfield with Pogba, 29, and N'Golo Kante, 30, arguably approaching the latter half of their respective careers. The Parisians will face tough competition for the youngster's signature.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly moves ahead of PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino in race for Manchester United managerial job

According to The Sunday Times, Manchester United have identified Erik ten Hag as the frontrunner to become the club's next permanent manager. The club's representatives were reportedly impressed by the talks they had with the Dutch manager recently.

According to Metro, United will hold talks with PSG's Mauricio Pochettino soon. However, they believe that Ten Hag has a greater emphasis on improving United's playing style than the Argentine.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

Metro also stated that the Dutch manager has moved ahead of Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique for the United job.

It will be interesting to see who United eventually choose as their new manager. Their choice will also affect their dealings in the transfer market this summer, with a replacement for Pogba one of the areas of priority.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava