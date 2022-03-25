PSG keeping tabs on 22-year-old Premier League forward - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly targeting Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese has had an injury-plagued season at Wolves this term. He has only managed five appearances following a broken patella picked up in a Premier League game last season against Fulham.

He returned to action in their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the league in March, having been out with the injury since last April. However, that hasn't stopped the forward from gaining interest from a number of sides, including PSG.

According to Daily Mail, the Parisians are keeping tabs on the winger, who just recently signed a contract keeping him at Molineaux until 2027.

Neto joins Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on the Parisians' reported transfer wishlist for this summer. As per talkSPORT, the Ligue 1 club have renewed their interest in the winger having linked with him in January as well.

The Ligue 1 leaders may be in need of a new attacker with Kylian Mbappe set to depart for Real Madrid. Marca reports that Mbappe is set to sign for Los Blancos in a matter of weeks, bringing an end to the long-winded transfer saga.

PSG need to target necessities this summer

Messi has had a disappointing debut season at the Parc des Princes

Over the years, the Parisians have been guilty of perhaps targeting the wrong profile of players instead of attending to gaping issues within the squad.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Giorginio Wijnaldum have all come in this season and have somewhat disappointed.

Messi has had a problematic season that has reached fever pitch recently. He was booed by the Parc des Princes faithful in their 3-0 win over Bordeaux in the league. This came following his poor performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League as they exited the competition at R16.

Ramos has hardly fared for the Ligue 1 side through injury. Meanwhile, Wijnaldum, having begun the season as part of Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, has fallen down the pecking order.

The Paris side need to get their transfers right this season and the two aforementioned wingers reportedly targeted are an astute starting point. Both of them are at an age where they can have a long-term impact at the club.

Dembele, 24, having returned from injury, is flourishing under Xavi at Blaugrana. He has one goal and nine assists in 12 La Liga appearances. Neto, of course, has been out with injury but in his five Premier League games has looked like returning to the form that saw him heralded last season.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored three goals, whilst contributing as many assists in 29 EPL games.

Whichever of the two wingers PSG go for, the fact that they are targeting this profile of players will encourage fans.

