PSG keeping tabs on Manchester United-linked midfielder with €70 million price tag - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is also being linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has had a fine season for Lazio in Serie A, scoring nine goals and contributing 10 assists in 32 league appearances.

The Serbian midfielder has been constantly linked with Manchester United over the years, but a move has never come to fruition.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, (via GetFootballNewsItaly) Milinkovic-Savic is of interest to PSG should the Ligue 1 leaders fail to lure Paul Pogba to the Parc des Princes.

The fee being touted to lure the Serbian away from the Stadio Olimpico is €70 million.

The Lazio midfielder will be a much-needed boost to PSG's midfield depth as the Parisians have failed to provide balance in the middle of the park.

The signing of Giorginio Wijnaldum as a free agent last summer following his departure from Liverpool was seen as an astute piece of business.

But the Dutch midfielder has failed to hit the heights that preceded him at Anfield and is now on the fringes of first-team football.

The 31-year-old has scored just one goal and made three assists in 27 Ligue 1 games.

Milinkovic-Savic's goalscoring exploits will hugely improve what is a somewhat unconvincing midfield at the Parc des Princes.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future the decider over Sergej Milnkovic-Savic's next move with PSG lingering

Pogba is likely to depart Old Trafford this summer

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future is one of interest as his contract expires in the summer.

He has been linked with a number of top European heavyweights including PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus (per Sky Sports).

However, Todofichajes (via DeadlineDayLive) reports that Pogba has already agreed a deal with the Paris side to join them this summer on a four-year contract.

This may therefore have implications on any move for Milinkovic-Savic, who could therefore be viewed as the Frenchman's replacement at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to undergo a huge rebuild this summer with as many as five players' contracts running out including Pogba's.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick commented on the side's need for an overhaul ahead of what will be a crucial period for the club under new management.

He told reporters following Tuesday night's disappointing defeat against Liverpool (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There will be a rebuild here. Six, seven, maybe TEN new players will come”.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be the manager in charge of Manchester United come summer time and may look to bring in Milinkovic-Savic as Pogba's replacement.

