PSG knew Neymar needed ankle operation in 2017 but put it off due to world-record €222 million transfer fee – Reports

Neymar Jr. reportedly needed an ankle operation in 2017, but PSG managed to put it off because of the record transfer. The Brazilian needed the operation sooner but kept delaying it.

As per a report in L'Equipe, PSG learned about the ankle issue while conducting the forward's medical ahead of his move from Barcelona but did not operate on it. The Brazilian and the club decided to delay the operation for nearly six years, and it has cost the player the rest of this season.

The former Barcelona star suffered an injury in the match against Lille last month and is on the sidelines for the next four months. The Ligue 1 side released a statement on the injury and said:

"Neymar has had several instances of right ankle instability in recent years. Following his last sprain on February 19, the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain recommended a ligament repair operation in order to avoid a major risk of recurrence."

PSG told they are better without Neymar

Ashley Westwood has claimed that PSG play better when they are without Neymar on the pitch. He claimed that the French side struggled to keep possession with the Brazilian playing in the front three.

He said on Sony Sports:

"PSG are better without Neymar. You know he is so good on the ball, he is so fast in his dribbling technique. When he gets on the ball, he kind of attracts 2 or 3 players from the opposition, because there's a lot of focus on stopping him. If you are to be PSG with him and Messi in the side, they don't defend very well from the front. Both of them - they are not great at possession."

He added:

"They don't do the hard yards if you would like. And it can be a little bit open when you play both. What's more important is Mbappe coming back if you look at the first leg - 1st half, Bayern completely dominated PSG. And only 10 minutes into the 2nd half and Mbappe came on - the difference was there and apparently, he scored a goal which was disallowed by inches for offside."

The Brazilian still remains the world-record for a transfer after PSG activated his €222 million release clause from Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes