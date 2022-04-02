PSG and Liverpool battling it out for Barcelona star's signature - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool are battling to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old's future at Camp Nou remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Sky Sports had reported last week that Blaugrana had approached the former Borussia Dortmund winger about reopening talks over a new deal at the club. However, Fichajes (via BarcaUniversal) reports that PSG and Liverpool are looking to jeopardize a potential new deal for Dembele at the La Liga side.

Dembele rejected a new deal last year, which led to Barcelona president Joan Laporta telling the forward the club would look to offload him in January.

A move never came to fruition and the Frenchman has since been bedded into Xavi's impressive set-up. He has scored two goals and contributed nine assists in 20 games under the Spaniard.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @lequipe Ousmane Dembélé's agents say there are 'ready to discuss again' with Barcelona. He will have to lower his financial demands, and talks regarding his renewal will resume soon. Ousmane Dembélé's agents say there are 'ready to discuss again' with Barcelona. He will have to lower his financial demands, and talks regarding his renewal will resume soon.— @lequipe https://t.co/rOSTHaqpkf

PSG are set to lose Kylian Mbappe this summer with the French star set to move to Barca's rivals Real Madrid. Dembele is viewed as a potential replacement as the Paris side look to undergo huge changes this summer, including potentially appointing a new manager.

Mauricio Pochettino's future as PSG boss remains uncertain with the Argentinian having held talks with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Subaru Boy @419simsim Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan On Dembélé “having more talent” than Mbappé, think there’s misuse of the word talent. Dembélé is a better dribbler, better weak foot & maybe a better final pass, but Mbappé is still class at those things & much better in terms of off-ball runs & finishing which are big “talents”. On Dembélé “having more talent” than Mbappé, think there’s misuse of the word talent. Dembélé is a better dribbler, better weak foot & maybe a better final pass, but Mbappé is still class at those things & much better in terms of off-ball runs & finishing which are big “talents”. Dembele does some things with a more natural look/feel but Mbappe's ruthlessness, game IQ and decision making put him much ahead. Dembele goes between world beater and academy player in a match often twitter.com/rajsinghchohan… Dembele does some things with a more natural look/feel but Mbappe's ruthlessness, game IQ and decision making put him much ahead. Dembele goes between world beater and academy player in a match often twitter.com/rajsinghchohan…

Liverpool are also in the running for Dembele and they too have a contractual situation that is becoming worrisome for the Anfield faithful. According to Fabrizio Romano, their star man Mohamed Salah rejected a contract offer from the Reds with his demands not being met.

Salah's current deal runs until 2023 and the Egyptian reportedly wants a deal worth at least £400,000/week (per SI). There is a feeling that should Dembele come in to replace Salah, the Frenchman will flourish under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

barcacentre @barcacentre One of the clubs that closely follow the situation of Ousmane Dembélé is Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp is in love with the French forward and considers that he can be a very interesting piece to his team. [md] One of the clubs that closely follow the situation of Ousmane Dembélé is Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp is in love with the French forward and considers that he can be a very interesting piece to his team. [md]

Barcelona looking to replace Ousmane Dembele with Liverpool and PSG circling

Joao Felix is admired by Barca

Blaugrana has already been linked with replacements despite reports that the club have approached Dembele over reopening talks. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club are in advanced negotiations with Leeds United winger Raphinha's agent Deco over bringing the Brazilian to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂🇧🇷 #LUFCBarça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. https://t.co/uhFsPJejZp

The 25-year-old could be signed in a cut-price deal of €25 million should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League. Raphinha has nine goals and three assists in 27 league appearances this season.

According to El Nacional, Xavi has also urged president Laporta to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward has come into form this season, having been somewhat disappointed since joining Atleti in 2019.

Laporta is also a fan of the former Benfica youngster, telling RAC 1 (via Squawka):

"I really like Joao Felix, it’s a pleasure to see him playing football.”

