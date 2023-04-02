PSG and Liverpool interested in signing Manchester United's summer transfer target - Reports

Manchester United face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool for the signing of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Kim joined Napoli from Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce for €18 million last summer. He has since established himself as a key player for the Italian giants, making 35 appearances across competitions and contributing towards three goals.

The central defender has played a key role in Napoli emerging as the runaway Serie A leaders this season. Meanwhile, top clubs across Europe have taken note of his performances for Gli Azzurri.

Manchester United have notably been credited with an interest in signing Kim this summer. They are reportedly looking to offload Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to make room for the South Korea international.

The Red Devils, though, are not the only club keen on acquiring the defender's services from Napoli. According to the aforementioned source, the former Fenerbahce man is also a target for Liverpool.

There are suggestions that the Reds could strengthen their defense ahead of the 2023-24 season. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are notably on the wrong side of 30, while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have struggled for fitness and form respectively.

As per the report, Kim is not actively seeking a move away from Napoli as he is happy at the club. However, a potential role as a starter at Liverpool is enticing for the 26-year-old's entourage.

Apart from Liverpool and Manchester United, PSG also hold an interest in the Korean ahead of the summer. He will, thus, not be short of options should he decide to leave Napoli.

Manchester United, PSG, and Liverpool target annoyed by transfer rumors

Most players would take pride in being linked with moves to clubs like PSG and Manchester United. However, Kim recently admitted that he finds speculation about his future uncomfortable, saying:

"As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play. It's been for years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories."

"I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren't true. Now I'm focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important matches to go, and right now, I only want to focus on Napoli."

Kim has a €45 million release clause in his contract that will exclusively be applicable to clubs outside Italy from 2024. Napoli are keen to remove the clause by handing the Manchester United, PSG, and Liverpool target a new deal.

