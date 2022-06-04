PSG looking to appoint Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering a shock move for AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho as they look to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Pochettino led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title in the recently-concluded season, but the team's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League has put his future in doubt. There are suggestions that the French giants will pull the plug on the Argentinean in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Leonardo's departure will be announced very soon, with Campos set to join PSG. Paris Saint-Germain are oriented to sacking Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days. One more meeting is needed to make official decision - it will take place once Nasser Al Khelaifi's back.

PSG have been credited with a long-term interest in former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. However, the Frenchman has been reluctant to join the Ligue 1 champions and there are also suggestions that he will take charge as the France national team's coach when Didier Deschamps steps down at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It has now emerged that Mourinho is a potential candidate to replace Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. Luis Campos' imminent arrival has seen PSG revive their interest in the 59-year-old, who has been linked with the club in the past. according to the aforementioned source.

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph PSG considering a move for Jose Mourinho as their next head coach.

Apart from Pochettino, the Parisians are also tipped to replace sporting director Leonardo with Campos. It appears that the Portuguese is keen to appoint Mourinho as the club's new head coach.

Mourinho and Campos worked together during their time at Real Madrid and remain friends to date, as per the report. The Roma boss even recommended the 57-year-old for the sporting director role at Manchester United when he was their manager.

It is worth noting that Mourinho replaced Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019. There were suggestions that the Portuguese tactician could reunite with Campos at the north London club.

PSG keen to strengthen chances of winning the Champions League

Mourinho led Roma to UEFA Europa Conference League glory in the competition's inaugural campaign. The Portuguese has thus became the first manager to win all three major European trophies.

PSG's owners reportedly believe Mourinho's record in Europe will strengthen their chances of winning the Champions League. It now remains to be seen if they can convince the former Manchester United manager, as well as Roma, to take charge of the club.

Meanwhile, one of Campos' first tasks after joining PSG will be to move a few players on. According to The Daily Telegraph, the Parisians have put up to a dozen players up for sale ahead of the 2022-23 season.

