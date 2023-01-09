PSG looking to beat European giants in race to sign Brazil star dubbed as 'new Neymar' - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keeping a close eye on 17-year-old Vitor Roque, a talented Brazilian player who is being dubbed the "new Neymar". Roque has made a name for himself with impressive performances for Athletico Paranaense, including scoring in the Copa Libertadores, and has attracted interest from several European clubs.

Luis Campos, the sports advisor for the Parisians, has decided to set up his transfer recruitment interests in Brazil. This follows the pattern set by Real Madrid in their recruitment of young talents such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and more recently, Endrick.

PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona are all reportedly considering signing the talented young player. Barca are said to have sped up talks with Athletico Paranaense and received a reply from the Brazilian club about the cost of acquiring Roque, according to Mundo Deportivo (via le10sport).

Paranaense have reportedly requested a transfer fee of €30 million, plus €5 million in bonuses for the player. This would be a significant profit for Athletico Paranaense, which purchased Roque from Cruzeiro for €7.5 million.

Roque is attracting attention from many clubs due to his impressive talent and potential to become one of the best players in the world. It is yet to be determined which club he will join, but it is certain that he is in high demand. PSG and other interested parties will closely monitor his progress and weigh the possibility of signing him.

Former PSG midfielder Modeste M'Bami is dead

Modeste M'Bami, a former professional footballer and midfielder, has died at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. M'Bami played for several clubs throughout his career, including PSG, Marseille, and Le Havre. He also played for clubs in Saudi Arabia, China, and Spain before retiring in 2016.

M'Bami enjoyed a successful career, particularly during his time with the Parisians. He was part of the team that won the Coupe de France in 2004 and 2006. His passing has been met with sadness and condolences from the football community.

The Parisians have released a statement offering their consolations to M'Bami's family and loved ones:

"Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. Paris Saint-Germain offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

