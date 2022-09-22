PSG looking to bid €40 million to sign 27-year-old defender in January: Reports

PSG are reportedly planning another move to try and sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan in January. The Ligue 1 side are keen on bringing the defender but will face some tough competition.

As per a report in Le10Sport, PSG are planning a €40 million bid for Skriniar in the upcoming window. The French side had failed with a €65 million move in the summer. But they believe that the defender not penning a new contract yet at the San Siro could force the Italian side into selling him.

le10sport @le10sport Mercato - PSG : Après son échec, Al-Khelaïfi revient à la charge pour Skriniar dlvr.it/SYkYKX Mercato - PSG : Après son échec, Al-Khelaïfi revient à la charge pour Skriniar dlvr.it/SYkYKX https://t.co/AHFiNvCWWO

However, they are not the only side interested in the defender, as Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester City have joined the race. He claims Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, but neither Premier League side made an approach in the summer.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano wrote:

"There is a lot of talk at the moment of English clubs, but my understanding is that the most interested in Milan Skriniar remains Paris Saint-Germain.

"Manchester City and Spurs have not made any proposal or approach, while Chelsea were focused on signing Wesley Fofana this summer."

PSG target Milan Skriniar on moving away from San Siro

Milan Skriniar has refused to rule out a move away from the San Siro, but claims he is fully focused on the Italian side right now.

Simone Togna @SimoneTogna #Skriniar confermato Capitano della Slovacchia: "Sono soddisfatto, sono felice, è un onore per me poter guidare questa squadra. Farò di tutto per far meritare quella fascia". #Inter #Skriniar confermato Capitano della Slovacchia: "Sono soddisfatto, sono felice, è un onore per me poter guidare questa squadra. Farò di tutto per far meritare quella fascia". #Inter

He added that he is still recovering from his injury and told SportMediaset (via Sempre Inter):

"Everyone's talked about it but me, and I'm still not speaking about it. I'm an Inter player and I will always give everything, as I've always done in the past.

"I'm focused on the team, there were rumours but I was focused on coming back as soon as possible after a fairly serious injury that I had. I was focused on coming back as soon as possible and helping the team. The fans know me after all these years."

Continuing to talk about his form right now, he added:

"I'm 100% sure that we'll be able to get back on our feet, we're a strong team – we must be united even in difficult moments. False rumours come from outside after a defeat, we must be more united on the pitch and suffer together – we must face difficult moments together as a group."

Inter have won four and lost three matches in the league so far and are currently seventh in the Serie A table. On the other hand, PSG have won seven matches and drawn one in Ligue 1 so far.

