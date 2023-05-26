PSG looking to get rid of 30-year-old star during summer transfer window: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in selling second-choice left-back Juan Bernat this summer.

Bernat, 30, has been a crucial squad member for the Parisians since arriving from Bayern Munich for a fee of around €5 million in 2018. He has helped them lift eight trophies so far, including three Ligue 1 titles in four attempts.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are aiming to offload the 11-cap Spain international in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are keen to free up space for Lucas Hernandez's potential permanent arrival from Bayern Munich.

Should Hernandez seal a move to the Parisians in the near future, he would push Bernat further down the pecking order at the club. Apart from operating as a left-back, he could also step in as a left-sided centre-back for them.

Meanwhile, Bernat's first-team opportunities would suffer a hit as he is already the second-choice option to Nuno Mendes. He has been able to feature in 35 matches so far this term due to the Portuguese's multiple injury issues.

Bernat, who has a contract until June of 2026 with the Ligue 1 champions, could aim to return to Spain for the final chapter of his career. So far, he has registered eight goals and 15 assists in 127 appearances for his club so far.

PSG star's agent makes interesting claim on his future at Ligue 1 club

PSG superstar Marco Verratti's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently dropped a subtle hint on her client's future.

Verratti, 30, is currently unhappy after receiving verbal abuse from the club's ultras during a protest earlier this month, as per RMC Sport. As a result, he is interested in sealing a permanent move away from the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to Calciomercato.com, Pimenta addressed the rumors involving Verratti's immediate future. She said:

"An Italian sooner or later thinks of going home. He always wants to go. I can't say that's not the case. Now, PSG must finish the season; we will see later. There are always false things said, which come from the press."

Verratti, whose current contract is set to expire in June of 2026, has never featured in the Serie A as he joined PSG from Serie B outfit Pescara in 2012. The 2020 UEFA Euro winner could aim to spend his latter years in his homeland.

As per Fichajes, Juventus have expressed an interest in snapping Verratti up ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, they are set to face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the player's services this summer.

