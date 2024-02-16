PSG looking to sign 19-year-old Barcelona superstar in the summer transfer window - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona's teenage sensation Gavi in the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Parisians are looking to bolster their central midfield in the summer. Apart from Gavi, he has claimed that PSG are also looking at Premier League stars Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimaraes.

Providing an update on the latest transfer rumors on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Jacobs wrote:

"PSG will also look to add a midfielder and centre-back this summer. Gavi is one name on the list and PSG could rekindle their interest in Bernardo Silva or try for Bruno Guimaraes."

Gavi is considered to be an important player for the Catalan side. He made his debut as a 17-year-old and has since completed 111 senior appearances, bagging seven goals and 14 assists across competitions.

However, the Spain international is currently nursing a knee injury that he picked up in November 2023. He is expected to be missing for the Blaugrana for the rest of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see whether Gavi is tempted to join the French giants amid Barcelona's poor performances of late. Currently, Xavi and Co. are third in La Liga and 10 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, PSG are top of Ligue 1 and 11 points clear of Nice, who are second. However, both sides are currently in the round-of-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona receive offer from Tottenham Hotspur for star midfielder- Reports

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer worth €60 million for Frenkie de Jong from Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to offer the Dutchman a four-year deal (via Barca Blaugranes).

However, the Catalan side are determined to keep the midfielder at the club and would only sell if they receive at least €100 million in the summer. The same report claims that the former Ajax man's current release clause is set at a whopping €400 million.

De Jong continues to play a key role for Barcelona, having made 23 appearances across competitions this season and bagging one goal. Since moving to Camp Nou in the summer of 2019 for a reported €86 million, he's played 206 matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and assisting 21.

De Jong has won La Liga once and two other trophies so far with his current employers.